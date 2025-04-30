This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid ready to cash in on £85m-rated Rodrygo if huge Premier League offer arrives this summer as La Liga giants look to raise transfer funds amid interest from Man Utd and Arsenal Rodrygo Real Madrid Manchester United Arsenal LaLiga Premier League Transfers Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offload winger Rodrygo this summer, with Manchester United and Arsenal among teams who are interested in him. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Madrid ready to offload Rodrygo

Brazilian has attracted interest from Premier League

Winger reportedly unhappy with lack of appreciation