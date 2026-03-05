While the game has continued to grow Stateside, keeping emerging players in their homeland has proved difficult. That is because a greater level of competition, alongside heftier salaries, can be found when crossing the Atlantic.

Opportunities to develop in European surroundings have benefitted a number of USMNT stars - while others that were raised in that part of the world have been talked into pledging international allegiance to the stars and stripes. Collective standards have been raised as a result, allowing a ‘Golden Generation’ to form.

That group is now heading to a home World Cup, with optimism continuing to build around a squad that sits comfortably inside the top 20 of the FIFA world rankings. Mauricio Pochettino will be calling upon several players that still ply their trade in the U.S.

The presence of Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi continues to give that division a welcome shot in the arm - as worldwide interest is attracted - but will there come a day when American talent stays put and generates similar levels of buzz and excitement?