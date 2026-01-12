Raphinha the Clasico king, more gloom for Man Utd but finally something to smile about for Endrick: Winners and losers from the weekend's football

'The magic of the FA Cup' might not be as forthcoming nowadays as it was in years gone by, and the third round this time around wasn't exactly packed with shock results either. However, when the biggest giant-killing in the competition's illustrious history takes place, it's hard not to feel some kind of emotion towards the oldest cup competition in the sport.

Macclesfield and Crystal Palace are separated by 117 places in the English football pyramid, and while some suspected that the holders might not have things all their own way against the National League North outfit, few believed that Oliver Glasner's side would actually be at risk of elimination in their first game in the competition since lifting the trophy at Wembley last May. That belief was strengthened when the likes of Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Yeremy Pino were named in a relatively strong Palace XI.

However, they were deservedly beaten 2-1 at Moss Rose, with Pino's last-minute free-kick merely a consolation ahead of wild celebrations for the part-time outfit and their fans, who deserved this day more than anyone else after being put through hell while Macclesfield Town were wound up in 2020.

Their phoenix club have worked their way through the leagues ever since, but this was their greatest day by far. Macclesfield manager John Rooney, brother of Wayne, who himself fought back tears during his post-match analysis for BBC Sport, described the result as "incredible", and that is putting it lightly. The magic of the FA Cup is alive and well in Cheshire.