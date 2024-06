Ralf Rangnick ball is incredible! Austria deal Robert Lewandowski and Poland huge blow with much-needed 3-1 win at Euro 2024 AustriaPoland vs AustriaPolandEuropean ChampionshipRobert Lewandowski

Ralf Rangnick's side cruised to victory over Poland courtesy of goals from Gernot Trauner, Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic.