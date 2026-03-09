Raheem Sterling in hugely awkward interview as he snaps back at reporter for LAUGHING at him for not scoring in first Feyenoord start

Following the thrilling 3-3 stalemate, Sterling faced the media to reflect on his full debut under manager Robin van Persie. Speaking to ESPN in his post-match interview, the England winger was candid about his performance and the team's inability to secure the win. While the 31-year-old was largely positive about getting crucial minutes under his belt and adjusting to life in the Eredivisie, the atmosphere quickly grew tense during an exchange about a pivotal moment in the second half where he failed to capitalise on a scoring chance.

When the interviewer chuckled while asking: "You should have scored a goal?", the former Chelsea man didn't see the funny side. Sterling delivered a wry smile before firing back: "You shouldn’t be laughing, my guy! But yeah, it’s one that, I said, [I need to] get the cobwebs off. I had the opportunity and that’s something, with my standards, I want to take and that would have been the game as well. It’s a good stepping stone and next one I’ve got to get it in the back of the net."