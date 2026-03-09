Goal.com
Raheem Sterling in hugely awkward interview as he snaps back at reporter for LAUGHING at him for not scoring in first Feyenoord start

Raheem Sterling was left visibly unimpressed following Feyenoord’s chaotic 3-3 draw with NAC Breda after a reporter appeared to laugh while questioning the winger about a missed scoring opportunity. Making his first start for the Eredivisie giants, Sterling was taken off after 64 minutes and was left baffled when his interviewer asked if he'd rather have stayed on the pitch.

    Following the thrilling 3-3 stalemate, Sterling faced the media to reflect on his full debut under manager Robin van Persie. Speaking to ESPN in his post-match interview, the England winger was candid about his performance and the team's inability to secure the win. While the 31-year-old was largely positive about getting crucial minutes under his belt and adjusting to life in the Eredivisie, the atmosphere quickly grew tense during an exchange about a pivotal moment in the second half where he failed to capitalise on a scoring chance.

    When the interviewer chuckled while asking: "You should have scored a goal?", the former Chelsea man didn't see the funny side. Sterling delivered a wry smile before firing back: "You shouldn’t be laughing, my guy! But yeah, it’s one that, I said, [I need to] get the cobwebs off. I had the opportunity and that’s something, with my standards, I want to take and that would have been the game as well. It’s a good stepping stone and next one I’ve got to get it in the back of the net."

    In another awkward moment from the same interview, Sterling looks baffled as the reporter bizarrely asks if he wanted to stay on the pitch after being substituted in the 64th minute.

    Responding to the bizarre line of questioning about his early withdrawal, the England international insisted he was physically ready for a heavier workload despite his restricted minutes. "Yeah, I felt good enough to continue but, of course, it’s the coach’s decision," he explained regarding Van Persie's call. Pressing the obvious point about wanting to keep playing, Sterling added: "Like every footballer does. Once you’re on the grass, you just want to be in the grass. But it’s understandable."

    Sterling's move to Rotterdam hasn't been without its detractors, but he has found a fierce ally in former Man City team-mate Jack Grealish. After a social media account mocked Sterling's initial debut as a "nightmare" and compared him to "Bambi on ice," the Everton loanee hit back. Grealish responded to the 'stupid' criticism with a passionate defence of his friend.

    "What a f***ing stupid Instagram post man what's wrong with you guys," Grealish wrote in the comments section. "Guy hasn’t played or trained for so long. People like you guys is what [is] wrong with the world. Have some respect." The support comes as Sterling continues to adapt to a new league following a frustrating end to his time at Stamford Bridge, where he was forced to train away from the first team.

    Focusing on the positives

    Feyenoord currently sit in second place but remain a staggering 19 points behind run-away leaders PSV. Sterling, who terminated his Chelsea contract by mutual consent in January, remains focused on the positives. "It’s another good step. Mixed emotions with the performance because I thought we could have won the game. There was a bit of switching off at times but I thought there was some very good football at times," he concluded. With the unwavering backing of his peers and a vital first start now under his belt, Sterling will undoubtedly be eager to silence his doubters and find his top form in the Netherlands.

