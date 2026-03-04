Getty Images Sport
Rafael Leao to make AC Milan contract decision within 'weeks' as massive release clause poses key stumbling block
New contract negotiations underway
According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are moving with clear purpose to secure the long-term future of their talismanic winger. Following the trend of extending key figures like Mike Maignan, the Rossoneri are determined to keep the Portuguese star as the definitive face of the club's new era under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri. The discussions have been ongoing since late January, led by sporting director Igli Tare, aiming for a commitment well beyond his current 2028 expiry.
Both parties share a strong mutual desire to continue their journey together in Lombardy. Leao recently reminded the San Siro faithful of his clinical edge with a decisive second goal against Cremonese. The atmosphere surrounding these current talks is notably more relaxed and familiar than the protracted and legally complicated saga of 2023 involving Sporting CP. Step by step, the dialogue is transitioning into a formal negotiation with absolute serenity and no rush.
- Getty Images
Financial package and salary increase
Leao is already the highest earner in the Milan squad, a status he earned after his previous renewal saw his wages quadruple to become the absolute image of the club. However, the management are now prepared to further reward his massive influence on the pitch, where he has already amassed an impressive 80 goals in the famous red and black shirt. Ownership clearly intends to keep their key asset happy and fully motivated for the foreseeable future.
To accurately reflect this elevated status and ward off outside interest, the financial proposal is being upgraded. He is set to see his salary go up to €6m with the addition of bonuses. While there is no immediate rush to sign the paperwork, the process is moving steadily. Ultimately, Leao and his family will listen to Milan's offer and make a decision in the next few weeks.
Tactical bond with Massimiliano Allegri
A crucial factor in these overwhelmingly positive negotiations is the constantly evolving relationship between the talented winger and his manager. While Massimiliano Allegri and Leao may have experienced some initial moments of tactical adjustment, their bond has strengthened significantly over the course of the current campaign. This deep mutual respect is now viewed as a fundamental cornerstone of Milan's ambitious sporting project moving forward into the coming years.
The technical staff has been very vocal about maintaining the core of the squad intact, viewing the winger as indispensable. Highlighting this internal dynamic, the report confirms, Allegri has given his blessing for the club to improve Leao's deal after getting to know his forward better over the last few months.
- Getty Images
The massive release clause dilemma
Despite the highly positive vibes at Casa Milan, one significant technical hurdle remains to be cleared: the massive €175m release clause currently embedded in Leao's contract. The Italian club are incredibly keen to keep this lucrative protection in place to successfully ward off potential wealthy suitors from the Premier League or the Saudi Pro League. However, the player's entourage holds a very different perspective on the matter.
Finding a middle ground regarding this specific clause is the last major step. Currently, Leao and his camp would prefer to scrap the release clause as discussions continue over the finer details.
Advertisement