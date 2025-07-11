How questionable discipline and 'poor' training performances convinced Chelsea to sell Noni Madueke as £50m transfer to Arsenal nears completion
Chelsea were reportedly convinced to sell Noni Madueke owing to his questionable discipline and 'poor' training performances. The 23-year-old, known for his flair and versatility in wide positions, is on the verge of sealing a high-profile switch across London after both clubs reportedly agreed on a transfer fee in the region of £52 million.
- Madueke set for fresh challenge in north London
- Already agreed five-year deal with Gunners
- Dip in training performances forced Chelsea to push him out