'I did it once for PSV!' - Cody Gakpo hoping to repeat cup final heroics against Newcastle on Sunday as Liverpool go in search of first trophy of the season
Cody Gakpo is leaning on past experiences to be Liverpool's goalscoring hero in their Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday.
- Gakpo netted as PSV claimed Dutch cup final in 2022
- Scoring in final is 'the best feeling ever' claims Gakpo
- Dutchman is Carabao Cup's leading scorer this season