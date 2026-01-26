PSG set to complete stunning capture of Barcelona gem Dro Fernandez as Blaugrana chief admits 'surprise' at transfer decision

The relationship between Barcelona and PSG has been frosty for years, and the temperature is set to drop further with the imminent departure of highly-rated attacking midfielder Dro Fernandez. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is effectively done, with the youngster in Paris today to complete his medical examinations ahead of an €8m (£6.7m) switch.

However, the transfer has left a bitter taste in the mouth of Barcelona president Laporta. Speaking to Catalunya Radio as the news broke, Laporta did not hide his disappointment, revealing that the club believed they had a concrete plan in place to secure Fernandez’s long-term future at Camp Nou once he reached maturity.

“We will speak when everything is closed,” Laporta said. “It has been an unpleasant situation. We could have redirected this situation as it had been proposed, but it has been a surprise because we had agreed on a new solution with Dro when he turned 18. Surprisingly, his agent told us that he would not be able to fulfil what was agreed.”