PSG player Achraf Hakimi ordered to stand trial for alleged rape
Accusations against PSG player
As per The Mirror, it is alleged that Hakimi raped a 24-year-old woman at his home in the Boulogne-Billancourt area of Paris on February 25, 2023, with an investigation subsequently opened by the Nanterre prosecutor's office. The 27-year-old has been ordered to attend the Hauts-de-Seine criminal court to face a rape charge.
Hakimi 'calmly awaits' trial
Hakimi reacted to the news in a statement on X: "Today, an accusation of rape is enough to justify a trial even though I contest it and everything demonstrates that it is false. I calmly await this trial which will allow the truth to come out publicly."
As reported by Ouest-France, the PSG player's lawyer, Fanny Colin, has said: "A trial is ordered in the presence of an accusation that rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, who refused all medical examinations and DNA tests, who refused to allow the use of her mobile phone, who refused to give the name of a key witness."
'Hardest blow I've ever suffered'
Hakimi also addressed the allegations in an interview with French broadcaster Canal+ back in September: "For me, it’s the hardest thing that’s ever happened to me. And the truth is, it’s the hardest blow I’ve ever suffered. I think it was pretty hard for me, and it still is, because when they keep telling lie after lie, it hurts. It hurts for my family, for my children, who are young and don’t know what the internet or reading is. I know that at some point in their lives they’ll read things, and for me, seeing that something about their father has been written and on top of that, it’s a lie, is not very pleasant, and I honestly wouldn’t wish that on them.
"I think my lawyer told me so. We knew this could happen. We’re calm. I know what I’ve been accused of. It’s a lie. I know who I am. I know I haven’t done anything. And I never would. I asked to speak to the police, to them, to explain my version. Always when they’ve needed me for anything… What’s more, they have my DNA. Whatever they needed, I was available, unlike the person accusing me, who didn’t make things easy. Thanks to the police’s work, we’ve been able to find quite a few good things. The truth is, I’m calm. I know I’m in good hands with my lawyer. Justice is doing its work, and I hope the truth comes out soon."
Hakimi's career
Hakimi started his career at Real Madrid before taking in a brief stint at Inter Milan, and joined PSG in a €58 million (£51m/$68m) transfer in 2021. The full-back has since registered 66 goal contributions across 194 appearances for the French giants, winning the Champions League and four Ligue 1 titles.
At international level, Hakimi has amassed 93 caps for Morocco and helped his country reach the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they lost to Senegal after extra time.
