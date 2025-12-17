PSG's back-up goalkeeper Matvei Safonov comes up clutch to save Champions League winners' blushes in Intercontinental Cup showdown with Flamengo

The match pitted PSG, the winners of the most recent edition of the Champions League, against Flamengo, the current Copa Libertadores holders who came through the so-called Challenger Cup playoff against Pyramids to reach the final.

Luis Enrique included the likes of Marquinhos, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his starting line-up, while ex-Chelsea player Filipe Luis called up former European regulars in Jorginho and Alex Sandro.

Lee Kang-in brought a simple save out of goalkeeper Agustin Rossi in the early stages, while Fabian Ruiz thought he had netted the opener only for it to be ruled out by the video assistant referee. The first goal of the night came courtesy of tricky winger Kvaratskhelia in the 38th minute, as he got on the end of a low Doue cross to tap in at the back post.

The French giants held that advantage until just after the hour mark when the referee pointed to the penalty spot having adjudged that Marquinhos brought down Giorgian de Arrascaeta. It was former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho who stepped up and coolly converted in his trademark fashion to level the score at 1-1.

Ousmane Dembele was introduced from the bench and it looked nailed on for PSG to retake the lead shortly after when the recently-named The Best FIFA Men's Player combined with Nuno Mendes, but the left-back couldn't capitalise. A quick counter-attack then sent Flamengo through, but substitute Pedro saw his shot deflect wide for a corner, from which another effort was blocked before being cleared. Marquinhos' stoppage-time horror miss ensured no winner was found before the full-time whistle as extra time was ushered in.

Neves saw a shot held by Rossi towards the end of the first half of the extra 30 minutes, while Luiz Araujo lashed over at the start of the second period. Dembele also missed a good opportunity before it went to a penalty shootout. Only three penalties were successful as Safonov's fourth save helped PSG claim the trophy.