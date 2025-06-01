PSG have FINALLY figured out how to win the Champions League - and Europe should be terrified! Winners and losers as Desire Doue and Luis Enrique's young guns secure immortality while Simone Inzaghi's ageing Inter stars are shown up on the biggest stage

The Parisians' first European Cup success proved well worth the wait, as they turned in a thrilling and record-breaking display in Munich

The 2025 Champions League final looked too close to call. Paris Saint-Germain had beaten one Premier League team after another on their way to the final, but Inter had shown remarkable reserves of resilience and no end of quality in beating Barcelona in the semis.

Consequently, an epic and, more importantly, even encounter was anticipated at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

What we witnessed, though, was a brutal beat-down, as PSG finally claimed their first European Cup with a devastating - and record-breaking - 5-0 rout of Inter, whose famed defence was no match for Luis Enrique's wonderful array of wingers.

GOAL runs through all of the big winners and losers from a historic final in Munich...