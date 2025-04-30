PSG 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the 2025-26 PSG kits.

Paris Saint-Germain and Nike are set to surprise the fans once again ahead of the new season with their latest set of design ideas for the team's jerseys.

PSG and Nike are gearing up for the 2025-26 season with a fresh new collection of kits, continuing their tradition of combining Parisian flair with performance innovation. Here's what fans can expect from the home, away, third, and goalkeeper kits for the upcoming campaign, including estimated release dates, design insights, and pricing information.

