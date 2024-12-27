'The problem is not the coaches' - Cristiano Ronaldo defends Ruben Amorim and insists he could fix Manchester United as OWNER amid Red Devils' recent struggles
Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has backed Ruben Amorim despite the Red Devils' struggles and made a surprising claim.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo backs Amorim to turn situation around
- Claims he could improve the situation as owner
- Wants to become a club owner in the future