This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Another Premier League transfer target for Wrexham! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney ready Nottingham Forest raid for proven Championship performer Lewis O'Brien Wrexham L. O'Brien Championship Nottingham Forest Premier League Transfers Swansea Wrexham are reportedly readying another Premier League transfer raid, with Nottingham Forest-owned midfielder Lewis O'Brien on the Red Dragons' radar. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Dragons are preparing for Championship life

Eager to add more experience to Parkinson's squad

Face recruitment battle with Welsh rivals Swansea Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask