Premier League suitors learn value of Antoine Semenyo release clause that is active in January and is LOWER next summer
Bournemouth keen to keep Semenyo until the summer
However, Bournemouth expect Semenyo to leave the club in the New Year as the Cherries reluctantly accept that they may be powerless to prevent the 25-year-old from leaving the club in the January transfer window. Semenyo has made a flying start to the season under Andoni Iraola having scored six goals and provided an additional three assists for Bournemouth.
The south coast side are keen to retain their star man's services until the end of the season as they look to build upon a fine start to the campaign. Indeed, Bournemouth are currently ninth in the table following back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Aston Villa but level on 18 points with Tottenham, Villa, Manchester United and Liverpool from fifth down to eighth.
Semenyo has been central to that solid start to the campaign even if he has failed to directly contribute to a goal in his last four league outings, which includes a penalty miss in a 4-0 loss at Villa last weekend.
Spurs, Utd & Liverpool keen on January Semenyo move
Semenyo had his suitors over the summer, with Tottenham and Manchester United previously keen on the forward. However, both teams opted to pursue alternative targets, with Spurs signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, while United acquired Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford, respectively.
Spurs and United have again been linked with a move for Semenyo, while Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the Bournemouth star. A report this week suggested that Liverpool have sounded out a January move for Semenyo as they look to revive their stuttering title defence.
The Reds will also lose Mohamed Salah for the Africa Cup of Nations from mid-December, and they could be without the Egypt international for up to eight matches, which would include games at north London duo Spurs and Arsenal. While Salah has struggled to match last season's expectations, scoring just four goals and providing two assists in the Premier League this season, the Reds are wary about being caught short over the hectic winter period.
Adam Wharton has also emerged as another potential target for Liverpool as the Premier League champions weigh up a move for the Crystal Palace youngster in a bid to shore up their midfield.
Interested parties learn of release clause
Prior to Semenyo's decision to sign a new deal at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth had set a £70 million ($92m) asking price on the forward in a bid to ward off interest. However, in penning a five-year contract with Bournemouth, The Athletic writes that Semenyo now has a release clause of £65m ($86m).
Liverpool broke their transfer record over the summer to sign Alexander Isak, while Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike also made the move to Anfield for hefty fees. Spurs and United, meanwhile, both also spent big in the off-season, and it would take a significant outlay for the Premier League pair to land Semenyo.
However, the release clause must be activated by a set date in January in order to allow Bournemouth to acquire a replacement for Semenyo, but is available to any team. What's more, while the clause stands at £65m in January, interested parties will be able to activate it at a lower price in the summer.
Semenyo on Ghana duty before returning to domestic action
Semenyo was part of the Ghana side that started a 2-0 loss to Japan in a friendly on Friday and is expected to feature from the outset against South Korea on Tuesday.
Bournemouth and Semenyo then return to domestic duties with the welcome of West Ham on Saturday afternoon. The Hammers have won back-to-back league matches at the expense of Newcastle and Burnley following a rocky start to the season.
The Cherries round off the month with a trip to high-flying Sunderland as Iraola looks to mastermind a return to winning ways following a downturn in form.
