VARGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: The Premier League's six-point plan to improve VAR ahead of new season - including semi-automated offsides

Premier LeagueManchester UnitedChelseaManchester CityLiverpoolArsenal

The Premier League have reportedly chalked up a six-point plan to improve VAR ahead of the new season - including semi-automated offsides.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • PL to introduce "referee's call"
  • Semi-automated offside tech to be introduced
  • Refs will receive training for increased efficiency
Article continues below