Premier League postpone meeting with clubs over Man City legal hearings as APT saga rages on

GettyMitchell FrettonPremier League postpone meeting with clubs over Man City legal hearings as APT saga rages onPremier LeagueManchester CityThe Premier League have pushed back a meeting with clubs other than Manchester City to discuss their recent legal battle.Man City in huge legal battle with Premier LeagueChampions won case regarding commercial deals Premier League due to update other clubs on outcome