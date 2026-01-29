Premier League clubs discover potential last-16 opponents as Newcastle forced into Champions League play-off alongside PSG & Real Madrid

The Premier League asserted its dominance on the European stage as the league phase of the Champions League concluded in dramatic fashion. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal led the charge, etching their names into the record books by becoming the first club to win all eight league phase matches since the competition's format overhaul. The Gunners edged out Kazakh outfit Kairat in a 3-2 thriller at the Emirates to secure top spot, ensuring a favourable seeding for the knockout stages.

As a result of finishing first, Arsenal’s potential opponents in the last 16 are locked in. They will face one of Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund or Olympiacos.

Manchester City also squeezed into the automatic qualification spots by the skin of their teeth. Pep Guardiola’s side secured the vital eighth position with a professional 2-0 victory over Galatasaray. However, their reward is a potentially daunting tie. City will be drawn against one of Real Madrid, Inter, Bodo/Glimt or Benfica. Furthermore, the draw bracket suggests a potential all-English quarter-final collision course between City and Arsenal should both sides progress.