Premier League boss reveals he had interview for Man Utd job in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's garage before Ruben Amorim's appointment

Frank has revealed that he was formally interviewed by Manchester United during their search for a new manager in the summer of 2024, and the unusual talks took place in Ratcliffe’s garage. It came as the Red Devils were weighing up potential successors to Erik ten Hag before eventually delaying the change until six months later. Frank also travelled across London later that same day to discuss a separate vacancy with Chelsea, who ultimately appointed Enzo Maresca instead.

The Dane, then Brentford manager, had been firmly established as a Premier League success story, having guided the Bees into the top flight and cemented them as a stable mid-table force. His work placed him on the radar of both clubs as they conducted parallel managerial searches ahead of what they hoped would be major rebuilds. But while both sides admired his progression, neither interview resulted in an immediate job offer.

Frank has revealed that the interview with Ratcliffe occurred while Manchester United’s squad were travelling to London ahead of the FA Cup final, which they went on to win 2-1 over Manchester City. That victory gave Ten Hag a temporary lifeline before the club replaced him with Amorim the following November. Frank, meanwhile, remained with Brentford until Tottenham triggered his release clause in 2025.