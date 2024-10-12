Portugal player ratings vs Poland: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva settle matters as Roberto Martinez's side continue perfect Nations League campaign

Portugal's icons made it nine points from a possible nine as Poland's comeback was quashed in the Nations League

Ronaldo scored the 906th goal of his illustrious career as Portugal took a step closer to the Nations League quarter-finals after beating Poland 3-1.

Bernardo Silva gave the Portuguese the lead in the 26th minute as he finished off a gorgeous team move, before Ronaldo tapped home after Rafael Leao's shot cannoned off the post 11 minutes later. Piotr Zielinski set up a nervy finale for the visitors after slotting past Diogo Costa with 12 minutes remaining, only for Jan Bednarek's own goal in the 88th minute to settle matters.

The result ended Poland's 10-match unbeaten home run as Portugal maintained their three-point lead at the top of League A Group 1.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Stadion Narodowy...