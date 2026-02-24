Getty Images Sport
Portugal review Mexico friendly after security alert, match not currently at risk
Portugal reassesses Mexico friendly
In a public statement, the FPF said it is closely monitoring developments and evaluating the conditions surrounding the delegation’s travel. The federation emphasized the evolving situation requires continuous assessment before any final determinations are made.
Security alerts spark review
Mexican authorities activated emergency alerts in more than 20 states beginning Sunday, February 22, after the arrest of an individual allegedly linked to organized crime triggered security concerns in several areas. While the situation has drawn international attention, sources indicate, for now, the friendly match remains on schedule.
“The recent developments require ongoing evaluation of the conditions associated with the delegation’s trip,” the FPF said, adding that coordination with the Portuguese government will be decisive in any eventual decision. The federation also noted it remains in regular contact with the Mexican Football Federation and highlighted the strong institutional relationship between the two organizations.
Match not currently at risk
Portugal made it clear that player and staff safety will guide all next steps.
“The safety of players, coaching staff, personnel and supporters is our absolute priority,” the statement read, stressing security considerations will ultimately determine whether the fixture proceeds as planned.
For now, Portugal still expected at full-strength
Prior to the security concerns, Portugal intended to travel to Mexico with a full-strength squad as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to ESPN.
