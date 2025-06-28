'A relentless league' - Phil Parkinson issues warning to Wrexham players ahead of Championship return with Red Dragons only team in division not to play in top flight P. Parkinson Wrexham Championship

Phil Parkinson labelled the Championship as a "relentless league" and issued a stern warning to Wrexham players about the potential challenges of the English second tier. The Red Dragons happen to be the only team in the division who have no prior Premier League experience. Having last competed at this level in 1982, the Welsh side now faces the daunting task of navigating one of the toughest leagues in English football.