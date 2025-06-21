Phil Foden has the 'hunger' again - now Pep Guardiola must ensure Man City's golden boy gets back on the path to greatness

The midfielder looked refreshed in his side's Club World Cup opener but his coach must find a clear role for him in his new-look team

Manchester City paraded two of their shiny new signings in their Club World Cup opener against Wydad Casablanca, but it was the familiar face of Phil Foden who upstaged the underwhelming Rayan Cherki and even the impressive Tijjani Reijnders by providing the best storyline of the game, even if he had become the forgotten man last season.

Foden was sporting a new look that went back to basics and he delivered a performance that was markedly different from his displays just a few weeks earlier. City's favourite son scored the fastest goal of the tournament to give his team the lead then set up Jeremy Doku's volley with an inviting delivery from a corner. He probably should have scored again in the first half although goalkeeper El Mehdi Benabid did produce an impressive save to keep out his effort from inside the box.

On the whole this was a hugely encouraging performance from Foden, largely because last season he looked like a shadow of the player who had fired City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title and swept all the individual prizes in England. The 25-year-old was far from the only City player who had a wobble last term, but his decline received the most scrutiny of all.