Pep Guardiola warns Man City stars not to get 'fatty' over Christmas as 'controlling' manager vows to weigh players after time off

He revealed after picking up three points against the Hammers that his squad would be called in for training the following day. They will also be at the Etihad campus on Christmas Day, with checks being made to ensure that nobody has allowed their strict dietary regime to slip.

Guardiola told reporters when reflecting on victory over West Ham: “The players asked me to take a day off tomorrow, I said, no, because you didn’t play good enough.”

He went on to say of scales being wheeled out on December 25, with three days off being granted from Monday: “Yesterday, they were weighed and everything was perfect, but when they come back on the 25th, they will be weighed again to see if they come back fatty. The moment they arrive after three days [off] I want to see how they come back. I will be there controlling how many kilos come up.”

