'I am sure' - Pep Guardiola tipped to return to Barcelona by former Camp Nou star Gerard Pique

GettyRitabrata Banerjee'I am sure' - Pep Guardiola tipped to return to Barcelona by former Camp Nou star Gerard PiquePep GuardiolaBarcelonaManchester CityGerard PiqueLaLigaPremier LeagueFormer Barcelona star Gerard Pique believes Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could return to the club in future.Pique backed Guardiola to return to BarcelonaNamed Guardiola and Arteta as possible Xavi replacementsGuardiola's Man City contract expires in 2025