Manchester City FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

Pep Guardiola breaks down in tears during Kevin De Bruyne's farewell presentation as Man City commission statue for legendary midfielder outside Etihad Stadium

P. GuardiolaK. De BruyneManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester City vs BournemouthBournemouth

Pep Guardiola broke down in tears as Kevin De Bruyne bid an emotional farewell to the Etihad after his final game there as a Manchester City player.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • De Bruyne plays last Etihad game for City
  • Guardiola breaks down in tears
  • Statue of Belgian to be built outside stadium
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches