'I loved it!' - Pep Guardiola stunned by Jack Grealish's commitment and aggression but insists place in Man City starting XI 'depends on him' after excellent pre-season Pep GuardiolaJack GrealishManchester CityPremier League

Pep Guardiola in awe of Jack Grealish's commitment in pre-season, however, his place in the starting lineup will depend upon consistency.