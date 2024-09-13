Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2024Getty Images
Richard Martin

'This is my club, not a product!' - Pep Guardiola slams organisers for scheduling two Man City games in two days as he claims fixture congestion is 'absolutely destroying' players

P. GuardiolaPremier LeagueManchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vented his fury at more fixture congestion as his side prepare to play two games in two days.

  • Coach angry about Carabao Cup scheduling
  • City play Watford two days after Arsenal
  • 'When you're fresh it's much better'
