'I think so' - Pep Guardiola makes transfer admission on out-of-favour star following Antoine Semenyo arrival

In a frank exchange with the press, Guardiola refused to shy away from the speculation surrounding one of his most promising academy graduates. Bobb, who dazzled in flashes during previous campaigns, has found himself on the periphery of the squad this season. When asked directly if the 22-year-old was seeking a move away from the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola offered a blunt assessment.

"I don't know yet. I know there are rumours. I know he is talking but I don't know right now," Guardiola said regarding the status of a potential transfer. However, when pressed on whether the player himself actually wants to leave, the Catalan manager was even more direct: "I think so."

Previously seen as a future star on the right flank, Bobb has seen his progress stall, and Guardiola’s comments suggest the club is now resigned to losing him if a suitable offer arrives.