Pep Guardiola asks Erling Haaland to ‘stop talking’ to Real Madrid’ with Man City worried over striker’s future

According to El Nacional, the Catalan tactician views Haaland not just as a prolific goalscorer, but as the essential piece that allows City to compete at the highest level across all competitions. For Guardiola, maintaining the 25-year-old’s mental and physical peak is non-negotiable, particularly as the season enters its most defining and demanding phase.

Furthermore, Guardiola believes that achieving the club's lofty objectives is impossible if his star striker is not operating at maximum capacity. He insists that Haaland must remain free from the psychological burden of a looming transfer battle with Real Madrid, ensuring total commitment to the pitch without external distractions.