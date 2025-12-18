Getty
'Didn't do the job!' - Pep Guardiola calls out two Man City stars after Carabao Cup win over Brentford
Who Man City will face in Carabao Cup semi-finals
City, who won the League Cup in four consecutive campaigns between 2018 and 2021, are set to face holders Newcastle in the semis - with that contest taking place over two legs. Guardiola will be eager to get his hands on major honours after failing to tick that box last season.
His team made light work of Brentford on home soil despite making several changes to their starting XI. Prolific striker Erling Haaland, first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and commanding centre-half Ruben Dias were among those to be afforded well-earned rests.
Guardiola was forced into another change early on, with Phil Foden replacing Oscar Bobb after the Norwegian winger picked up a knock inside 19 minutes. Four further substitutions were made in the second half.
Track back! Cherki and Savinho called out by their boss
City scored once in either half - with Cherki crashing home a spectacular long-distance strike in the 32nd minute, before Brazilian forward Savinho wrapped up the win with 23 minutes remaining.
While happy with said efforts, Guardiola was critical of his goalscorers for not doing their bit defensively. He told reporters afterwards: “I'm really pleased for the impact from the guys who came from the bench, because in the second-half Rayan Cherki didn't do the job he should defensively - he had no energy, Savinho neither.
“That's why the impact from Josko [Gvardiol], Matheus [Nunes], especially Bernardo [Silva] helped a lot to increase rhythm! I didn't want to play Nico Gonzalez, Nico O'Reilly 90 minutes again - they've played a lot and we have Saturday; a massively important game against West Ham.
“Same like Phil - I didn't want him to play the minutes he played but the injury from Oscar happened. But everyone that came from the bench was really, really good!”
Special strike: Guardiola salutes Cherki stunner
Guardiola took issue with Cherki’s work rate against the Bees, especially when it comes to tracking back, but was full of praise for the French playmaker’s stunning strike - which was curled expertly beyond Hakon Valdimarsson and into the top corner from 20 yards out. His manager said: “What a goal. After that, he didn't play the match well but before and with the goal, it was fantastic.”
Pressed further on what made the goal so special, with the ball having dropped Cherki’s way when a corner was only half-cleared, Guardiola added: “Even a blind guy, a blind woman, can realise it was a special goal. You do not need to be a manager to understand how good it was.”
City’s squad will enjoy a day off on the back of securing progress in Carabao Cup competition. They are being given the charge to recharge collective batteries ahead of the busy festive period.
The Blues will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to West Ham. Guardiola said: “We need to prepare with our fans to win that important game. To finish before this little break, longer than usual, being up there. West Ham have a long week, have time to prepare for our game. We don’t have much time. Tomorrow is no training. And then just one day.”
Man City fixtures 2025-26: Next up in title bid
City will entertain the Hammers sat second in the Premier League table, two points adrift of leaders Arsenal. Guardiola’s side are on a run of six successive victories across all competitions - with positive results also being picked up in the Champions League.
After facing West Ham, their schedule for 2025 will be completed when heading to Nottingham Forest on December 27. New Year’s Day will be spent at Sunderland, before tackling Chelsea at the Etihad three days later - with more shuffling of his pack expected from Guardiola before another quest for FA Cup glory is opened on January 10 against Exeter.
