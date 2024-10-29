Pep Guardiola admits Vinicius Junior 'maybe' should have won Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri as Man City boss gives honest take on Real Madrid boycotting ceremony
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed his thoughts on the Ballon d'Or after seeing Rodri pip Vinicius Junior to top spot.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rodri wins Ballon d'Or, Vinicius finishes second
- Real Madrid furious with vote and boycott ceremony
- Guardiola gives his verdict on the saga