'People will think I'm a hater' - Kylian Mbappe slams referee Michael Oliver after bizarrely grabbing official's watch as France come close to incredible comeback in 5-4 thriller against Spain K. Mbappe France M. Oliver Spain UEFA Nations League A

Kylian Mbappe voiced his frustration over refereeing decisions following France's dramatic 5-4 defeat to Spain in the Nations League semi-final.