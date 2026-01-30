Getty
'He doesn't have to run!' - Paul Pogba sensationally tipped to make France's World Cup squad against all odds despite 'physical damage' risk
Monaco rebuild for Pogba after doping ban
There will have been a desire on his part to become a centurion, with it appearing to be only a matter of time at one stage before that milestone was reached. Pogba’s career did, however, come off the rails in September 2023.
He was, while taking in a second spell with Serie A giants Juventus, initially suspended from all football-related activity for four years. That sentence was reduced on appeal, but a long-term contract in Turin was ripped up while stuck on the sidelines.
Several months were spent as a free agent before Monaco came calling and offered the Frenchman a route back to his homeland. It took a while for fitness to be rebuilt, with the 32-year-old taking in just three appearances this season.
There is no doubting his ability when performing at the peak of his powers, but will the former Manchester United star ever hit those heights again? Sagna believes anything is possible and refuses to rule out a stunning recall with Les Bleus.
Can Pogba reach 100 international caps?
Quizzed on whether Pogba’s international career is over, ex-Arsenal and Manchester City defender Sagna - speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - told GOAL: “No, I don’t think so. He is a special player. He can adapt to any kind of demand from the coach.
“Physically, of course, it might be an issue because when you don’t play for so long you are going to get damaged physically and be a bit more sensitive. But he is a special player and those players come up with performances.
“He doesn’t need to run a lot. Mentally and technically he is ahead of the normal. You never know. Every time there is a list, there is always a surprise. He could be the surprise of Didier Deschamps.
“Now he has to get back into playing because he still has three months to be able to get back into shape. I would not rule him out because of the player he is. I played with him, I know how much he can be useful and the impact he can have on the team and players.
“He doesn’t have to run. I didn’t see [Sergio] Busquets running all the time, he is very smart and technically very good - he can see any situation. I would not say ‘no’ but he needs to get back into the condition of playing football.”
Will Pogba form part of France's World Cup squad?
Another former France star, 1998 World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf, told GOAL recently when asked if Pogba - who captured a global crown in 2018 - could earn another shot at the most prestigious of trophies: “Didier Deschamps really likes Paul Pogba. If Paul can come back to his best, which I doubt because it is complicated after such a long time without playing football - you can train but playing games is different, sorry. He has to go back.
“He is over 30 and there are other players who have shown their consistency. It’s going to be hard for Didier Deschamps to say ‘okay, I take him’. He maybe wants to take N’Golo Kante already. N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba... why don’t you call [Antoine] Griezmann as well and call [Zinedine] Zidane! It’s going to be hard. I give him a five per cent chance because I want to be nice, but for me it is over.”
2026 World Cup: Who France will face in the group stage
France are one of the favourites to go all the way in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer. They have been placed in Group I and will open their campaign on June 16 against Senegal before going on to face the winner of an inter-confederation play-off and Erling Haaland’s Norway.
