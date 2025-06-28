Paul Pogba's wait is finally over! Monaco confirm free transfer as ex-Man Utd star looks to get career back on track following doping ban misery P. Pogba Monaco Transfers Ligue 1

Monaco have confirmed the free signing of French midfielder Paul Pogba, ending the ex-Manchester United star's long wait for a new club. Pogba has not played since September 2023 as he served an 18-month-long doping ban. He became a free agent last year after mutually terminating his Juventus contract and then saw his ban come to an end in March.