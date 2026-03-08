Getty Images Sport
Oxford United player tragically dies aged 15 after collapsing in academy match
Oxford announces death of academy player
As reported by The Guardian, Aplin has died following a collapse during a weekend match. The serious medical incident took place on Saturday during a girls’ academy fixture against Fulham, held at Oxford’s Horspath training centre.
The club officially confirmed the news on Sunday in a statement, which began: "The thoughts and sincere condolences from everyone at Oxford United are with Amelia’s family, friends, teammates and coaches."
Medical response and club support system
Oxford also expressed gratitude towards those who assisted Aplin at the scene, stating: “We would like to place on record our appreciation for the efforts of the medical staff at Oxford United and Fulham Football Club, along with the emergency services. The club will offer support to Amelia’s family, players, coaches and staff impacted by this tragic event. We would ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”
Football Association tribute and match postponement
The Football Association released a tribute following the news. An FA spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Amelia. Our thoughts go out to her family, friends and everyone associated with Oxford United Women at this incredibly difficult time.”
Oxford announced on Sunday that their senior women’s third-tier league game against Real Bedford was postponed. Oxford currently sit fourth in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division. The league stated it was "deeply saddened" by Aplin's death and would "continue to support the club".
Fulham and Manchester United share condolences
Fulham, the opposing team during Saturday's academy match, also shared their condolences: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club is shocked and saddened to hear this news. Our thoughts are with Amelia’s family and friends, and all associated with Oxford United FC.”
Other football clubs across the divisions have also sent supportive messages on social media, including Manchester United Women, who wrote on X: “Sending our condolences to Amelia’s loved ones and the Oxford United family at this desperately sad time.”
