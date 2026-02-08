Ousmane Dembele sends ominous 'we're back' message to PSG's rivals after scoring another Puskas contender in 5-0 Classique rout of Mason Greenwood's Marseille

A Facundo Medina own goal and efforts from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Lee Kang-in rounded off a comprehensive win for PSG and restored their two point lead at the top of the table. Dembele deservedly picked up the Man of the Match prize for his showing, with his second goal proving to be the highlight of the contest.

There didn't appear to be much on when the France international picked the ball up wide near the right touchline, but he proceeded to jink towards the box before leaving two Marseille defenders for dead and bearing down on goal, eventually finding the net with a superb outside-of-the-foot shot. Fans on social media instantly touted Dembele as a potential Puskas Award nominee for the special strike, which was his ninth goal in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

Dembele generated similar buzz when scoring an outrageous chip against Lille in January, but it remains to be seen if either goal is nominated for the 2026 Puskas prize.