'Only one team tried to play football' - Brighton boss aims another dig at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta with new time-wasting complaint as Gunners secure narrow win

Arsenal managed to keep their Premier League title charge firmly on track with a narrow away victory thanks to a Bukayo Saka goal in the ninth minute. The win stretches their lead at the top of the table to seven points after Manchester City were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest, while Brighton remain in 13th place.

Despite losing William Saliba to a twisted ankle, the visitors showcased immense defensive resilience to weather a relentless storm. Match statistics highlight Brighton’s dominance, as the hosts held the majority of possession and registered 11 shots compared to Arsenal's seven.