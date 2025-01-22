Ole gets off to a flyer! New Besiktas boss Solskjaer claims emphatic Europa League victory over Athletic Club in first game in charge

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer marked his return to management in spectacular fashion, guiding Besiktas to a 4-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Europe.

Beat Athletic Bilbao by a 4-1 margin in UEL

Besiktas had been struggling in Europe before his appointment