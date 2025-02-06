'Obnoxiously funny fake news!' - Al-Nassr address claims Jhon Duran lives 600 miles away & takes daily 80-minute flight from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia following blockbuster €77m transfer from Aston Villa
Al-Nassr have branded claims that Jhon Duran lives 600 miles away and commutes to Saudi Arabia from Bahrain as “obnoxiously funny fake news”.
- Big-money addition to Saudi Pro League
- Has joined all-time great Ronaldo in Riyadh
- Reports of daily commute quickly rubbished