Former U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Lori Lindsey sees broadcasting as a chance to redo moments of her playing career.

A member of the 2011 World Cup team and an alternate at the 2012 Olympics, Lindsey’s career as a soccer player earned her 31 appearances with the national team. After years playing professionally in the W-League and WUSA, in 2017, she ultimately decided to get involved with the other side of the game. While starting as a staff member at the Washington Spirit Development Academy in 2018, she got her feet wet commentating. Since then, she’s called World Cup games, the Olympics, NWSL championships, and more.

“Broadcasting for me has just been so fun to watch the growth of the game and be in the midst of it, and be able to articulate that and bring that to the fans. It’s also given me, in so many ways, the ability to like redo my playing career over again,” Lindsey told GOAL. “There are ways that I can look back and reflect on my playing career…When you're in the midst of a game [talking about it], it is very much like playing. Because, for me, playing with rhythm is the same as broadcasting.”

Ahead of the NWSL season, amidst a period of star player movement and signings, and coming up on the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying window, Lindsey breaks it all down in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL U.S. taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.