NWSL kit tiersNWSL/GOAL
Celia Balf

NWSL 2026 kits tier list: From Gotham FC's trippy Lady Liberty kit to the Utah Royals' bland Swarm kit

GOAL takes a look at which NWSL teams did the best, and worst, with their kits this season

There are few days on the soccer calendar more chaotic or more delightful than kit release day. Before a single ball is played, or a Trinity Rodman celebration is recorded, before the standings take shape and warrant all kinds of thoughts, the NWSL finds itself in its most glamorous contact sport: fashion discourse. 

Then, suddenly, everyone’s a designer, and everyone’s a critic. 

In a league built on personality, expression, and a healthy dose of main-character energy, jerseys (as we call them in the U.S.) aren’t just uniforms - they’re vibes, inside jokes, love letters to cities, statements of intent, and occasionally, bold experiments that dare you to just trust the process.

Some will sell out in minutes. Some will live forever in infamy in the group chat. Because in the NWSL, style matters. 

At GOAL, we're here to break down the latest crop of NWSL kits released ahead of the 2026 season, offering up our thoughts on which teams nailed it and which need to go back to the drawing board ahead of next year.

  • Chicago StarsNWSL

    I will wear pretty much anything else

    Chicago Stars - The thick stripe, the color way, it just looks like the Stars are a bowling team. Thin stripes are one thing, but the thickness mixed with the patriotic colors is just a major miss.

    Utah Royals - This kit is very dark, very hard to interpret, and the black and yellow gives off bumble bee and caution tape vibes. It is called the 'Swarm Kit', so the intention is to identify and tribute the bees surrounding the lioness; however, a bee kit just isn't thrilling.

  • Bay FCNWSL

    Missed the mark

    Bay FC - Dare we say, it's just kind of, bleh? The color is stunning and can be seen from miles away. Yet, in a league known for its vibrancy and personality, this kit felt underwhelming. Called the 'Poppy Kit' it's to embody the Bay Area's strength in connection and community, and while sweet, it's hard to get poppy and any of that from this relatively simple canvas.

    Seattle Reign - Trying to wrap my head around the shapes and movement of this kit. While the shades of blue are stunning, it kind of gives off wallpaper or duvet energy. It's called the 'Surge Kit' to represent the legacy in motion, but the symbols don't seem super connected or even in a trackable motion. 

    North Carolina Courage - Their bold red jerseys last year were a moment, and while these ones are pretty, their nod to a venus fly trap is just a bit of a reach.

  • Angel CityNWSL

    PLEASE try something new

    Angel City - The city of Angels has a lot of pressure to show up when it comes to its kit, and this year, the club's fifth year, just didn't feel all that different. Granted, there's a special spiral center and a cool sunburst pattern shines, but from a distance, it feels very familiar.

    Kansas City Current - Maybe it's the teal that just feels similar, because surely the current motion across the kit is brand new. While it's not hard to look at, it's just kind of a familiar abstract painting that is fine, and hung in a lot of hotel lobbies.

  • Racing LouisvilleNWSL

    We like where it's going

    Racing Louisville - A disco moment? All here for it. The light purple kits last year were a joy to look at, and going darker this year is risky, but fun. 

    Orlando Pride - The purple Orlando Pride crest is just recognizable anywhere, and the fact that this jersey is dedicated to remembering the Pulse nightclub tragedy that took place 10 years ago, is a beautiful nod to community and strength. While they definitely went less loud on the purple front from years past, the soft colors of ribbons are a unique gesture.

    Boston Legacy - Both of Boston's kits are BOLD. Something about a TJMaxx sponsorship just feels so Massachusetts, and also the green is supposed to be a first step forward, and gives off that. The secondary kit, also known as 'Common Ground,' has a lot going on. The nod to the neighborhood of Boston is unique; however, with a quick glance, it can also look like splatter paint.

    Houston Dash - Last year's purple kits were going to be hard to top, and this year, we don't think they topped it, but they are still going in a good direction. Again, the nod to the city of Houston is clever and fun, but the blue doesn't feel super Houston. It also gives off some similarities to what the Courage, the Current, Gotham, and Chicago did.

  • Gotham FCNWSL

    Got that thing on, for real

    Denver Summit - Denver wasn't going to miss the mark with their first kit or secondary kit, and the simplicity, crest, all of it - just magic. They are essentially reverses of one another, and they look like a team that is going to make a big statement in their first season.

    Portland Thorns - While the peach and bright orange/red don't feel like Portland at all, it's kind of amazing. The 'Electric Bloom' is truly different from anything we've seen from Portland and represents the community all in the same. 

    Gotham FC - Lady Liberty did not come to play with this kit, but to fully see her, it's a bit of a trip. This kit feels like New York, in all its glory, chaos, and history. 

  • San Diego WaveNWSL

    Will never take off

    San Diego Wave - It's the neckline accent that just does it here. The Wave's off-white color way and completely simple kit, detailed by the bright pink trim, is a work of art. 

    Washington Spirit - This kit just screams, 'style me', 'wear me', 'love me', and all of those are reasons to never take off. The cherry blossoms covering the entire kit are a floral statement, but also very wearable from the street to the pitch.