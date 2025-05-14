Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi in induced coma following emergency surgery on near-fatal injury against Leicester

gettyRitabrata BanerjeeNottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi in induced coma following emergency surgery on near-fatal injury against LeicesterNottingham ForestT. AwoniyiNottingham Forest vs LeicesterLeicesterPremier LeagueTaiwo Awoniyi is in an induced coma after an emergency surgery on a near-fatal injury that he suffered against Leicester City. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAwoniyi crashed into the goalpost against LeicesterThe forward is in induced coma after emergency surgerySuffered a near-fatal abdominal injury Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Want to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk