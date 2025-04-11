'We are not on the right path' - Pep Guardiola slams 'crazy world' after Jack Grealish slapped & Phil Foden's mum targeted by abusive chants in Man City's draw at Man Utd
Pep Guardiola expressed concern about the way the world is heading after Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were targeted in the Manchester derby.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- City boss concerned after incidents in derby
- Grealish slapped, Foden taunted by chants
- Coach believes top-five race will go down to wire