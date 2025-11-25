Getty Images Sport
'You're not conning anybody!' - Gary Neville calls 'ambling' Man Utd player a 'waste of time' in furious outburst during home defeat to 10-man Everton
Luke Shaw savaged by Neville
After an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign, which saw Shaw spending a considerable amount of time on the sidelines, the English defender has finally regained full fitness and has featured in Ruben Amorim's starting lineup in every single Premier League game the club have played so far this term.
Amorim has used Shaw as the left centre-back in his three-man defence and it seems the seasoned campaigner has won back his manager's trust. However, United legend Neville is far from convinced by Shaw's performances, and tore into the England international for his lack of urgency during the dismal loss to Everton.
- Getty Images Sport
Shaw labelled 'waste of time'
Analysing the game as a pundit on Sky Sports, Neville came down hard on Shaw as he said: "I'm not saying it's easy playing against ten men, you have to play with some urgency, you have to put as many players as possible forward, into forward areas. Shaw is starting to move forward a little bit, but he's ambling forward, let's be clear.
"You can't do that. You should be running forward every single time, I don't care. Yoro, I have more sympathy with because he's not as comfortable on the ball, but Shaw shouldn't be playing there. It's a waste of time, I don't care. Honestly, what he's doing there, you're not conning anybody."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ex-Everton star unimpressed by Neville
While Neville pulled now punches on Shaw's performance, he himself was on the receiving end of criticism from an ex-Everton player. Former Premier League star Yannick Bolasie savaged the United icon on social media as he took a jibe at his punditry.
Bolasie wrote on X: "I’m watching this game on mute. I respect opinions but not when he’s giggling all over the mic thinking he’s the second coming of guardiola, allow it…great player but the tactics give it a rest laaaad."
- Getty Images Sport
18th time is the charm!
Ex-United boss David Moyes finally won a game as a visiting manager to Old Trafford in his 18th attempt as the Toffees clinched crucial three points under immense pressure. The Everton players showed incredible determination despite multiple challenges right from the start of the game. Their crisis started with Seamus Coleman being forced off injured just minutes into his first start in two months, and the combination of losing their captain and going down to 10 men appeared to put Everton in a vulnerable position.
Yet the team responded with a collective sharpness, reorganising defensively and committing to a compact shape that United struggled to break down. After the match, Moyes highlighted his team’s strong mentality and acknowledged the significance of finally winning at Old Trafford, particularly under such challenging conditions, noting that his players "showed the toughness behind the scenes".
Moyes' Everton next face Newcastle United in a challenging Premier League fixture at home on Saturday. United, meanwhile, are set to travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Advertisement