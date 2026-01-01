No Lionel Messi reunion for Neymar as Santos star signs new contract

Neymar, who is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals to his name through 128 caps, has not represented his country since suffering knee ligament damage in September 2023. He has, however, vowed to be ready for another shot at global glory.

He told reporters recently: “We will do everything possible, even the impossible, to bring this World Cup back to Brazil.” He went on to say of aiding that quest: “If we reach the final, I promise to score.”

Ex-PSG, AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Ancelotti has left the door open for Neymar to earn an international recall, but has spoken on a regular basis of how sentiment will not be allowed to impact his selections.

It has been made clear to Neymar that he will have to earn his place. Italian tactician Ancelotti has said: “We talk about Neymar, we have to talk about other players. We have to think about Brazil, which can be with Neymar or without Neymar, with other players or without other players.

“The definitive list we will make after the FIFA date in March. I understand very well that people are very interested in Neymar. I want to clarify that we are in December, the World Cup is in June, I will choose the team that will go to the World Cup in May. If Neymar deserves to be, if he is well, better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup. I don't owe anyone a debt.”