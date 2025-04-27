'No excuse' - Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger speaks out after throwing projectile at referee in furious Copa del Rey final rampage that led to red card in Barcelona defeat
Antonio Rudiger has issued an apology after his rampage during the Copa del Rey final, after the defender threw a projectile at the referee.
- Rudiger threw a projectile at the referee
- Had to be held back after being sent off
- Issues apology to referee and teammates