No deal for Nicolas Jackson? Bayern Munich eye Juventus striker as alternative as Chelsea loanee's purchase option deemed too high
Limited action for Jackson following high-profile loan deal
The 24-year-old joined the Bavarians on deadline day for €16.5m (£14m/$19m) after late drama. Chelsea initially tried to cancel the deal following Liam Delap’s injury, but Jackson reportedly refused to return to London, and the move to Germany eventually went through.
"It was a tough period. The last days of the transfer window were difficult, but in the end, we made it, and I’m very happy about that," Jackson had said when he first arrived at the German club.
However, the striker has found it difficult to make a lasting impact under Vincent Kompany. He has made 12 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and registering one assist, but has started only five matches so far. With Kane locked in and thriving as the first-choice striker and Luis Diaz and Michael Olise also competing for similar roles, opportunities have been limited. And hence, the Bayern management believes the clause to make Jackson's stay permanent is 'too high'.
Bayern turn attention to Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic
With Jackson’s future uncertain, Bayern have begun to look elsewhere. Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bayern held talks in October with representatives of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The 25-year-old Serbian forward is considered a strong candidate and will likely be a more affordable option, particularly given his contract is set to expire next summer.
Vlahovic has scored eight goals in 18 appearances across all competitions this season and has been performing consistently despite the team's struggles.
While initial reports suggested that extension talks between Vlahovic and the Juventus management were off the table, the situation has changed in recent weeks. According to Calciomercato, the Serie A side are planning to reopen talks for an extension but have not yet met with the Serbian's representatives in person. His chances of staying at the club beyond the summer of 2026 have increased significantly, the report states, but a free transfer remains a possibility.
Meanwhile, Bayern, along with Barcelona and Newcastle United, continue to monitor the situation closely.
Jackson's struggles amid Bayern's near perfect season
Bayern have enjoyed a near-flawless campaign across all competitions, winning 16 of their 17 matches and drawing just once against Union Berlin last week. While results have been strong, competition for places has made life difficult for Jackson, who remains behind Kane in the pecking order. Jackson arrived at Bayern after a turbulent spell at Chelsea. The Senegalese forward joined the Premier League side from Villarreal in 2023 for £32m ($40m) but struggled for consistency. He scored 17 goals in his debut season, but his form dipped the following year, finding the net only 13 times in 37 appearances in 2024 before making a loan move to Germany.
What’s next for Jackson and Bayern?
"I was very confident I’d stay here because this is where I want to play and where I want to be," Jackson said in September.
If Bayern decide against triggering his clause, the 24-year-old could return to Chelsea next summer, where his future remains uncertain amid a crowded forward line. For now, he will aim to make the most of his limited chances at the Allianz Arena. But unless things change quickly, Bayern’s focus may soon shift from a loanee searching for consistency to a Serbian striker searching for a new home.
The German champions' next game comes on November 22 when they host Freiburg in the Bundesliga, after which Jackson will return to London with his new team-mates to face Arsenal in the Champions League on November 26.
