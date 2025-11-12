Nigeria players boycott training TWO days before crunch World Cup qualifying play-off as shock statement issued

The players' decision to boycott training ahead of the Gabon match has brought more disruption to their World Cup plans. A statement has been issued by the squad, urging a swift resolution to the problem: "The full squad, including officials, withheld from training today in Morocco because of unresolved issues with outstanding payments. The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue their preparations for Thursday’s game against Gabon. Thank you. From the players.”

Players are reportedly still waiting to receive bonuses that date back to 2019 and also include payments due after their qualification for the AFCON. Representatives from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have met with some of the squad but no agreement has yet been found.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!